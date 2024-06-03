CIBC Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$150.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RY. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$143.38.

RY stock opened at C$148.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$210.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$107.92 and a 52-week high of C$149.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$138.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$133.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

