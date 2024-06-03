CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,842 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $21,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $6.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.57. 8,902,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,998,218. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.65. The stock has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

