CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,727 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.13% of iShares MBS ETF worth $39,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,208 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,121,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,150,000 after purchasing an additional 350,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,627,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,198,000 after buying an additional 112,072 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $91.30. 1,511,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,178. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.82. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $94.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

