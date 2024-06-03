CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,702 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.25% of Globe Life worth $28,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Globe Life by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860 in the last three months. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.48. 1,482,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average is $109.80.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

