CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $22.93 Million Stock Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 166.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,882 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stantec were worth $22,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,151,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,279,000 after acquiring an additional 59,589 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Stantec by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,552,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,078,000 after acquiring an additional 142,842 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Stantec by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,704,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,579,000 after acquiring an additional 37,642 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $109,514,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Stantec by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,252,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Stantec stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $80.07. 68,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,953. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

