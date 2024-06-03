CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 629,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $49,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in CVS Health by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $60.21. 17,052,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,259,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

