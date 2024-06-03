CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 14,004 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $26,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $536.16. 549,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,109. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $447.95 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.39.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.