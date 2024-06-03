Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,910,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,665,000 after purchasing an additional 145,390 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,405,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,783 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,310,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,982,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,645,000 after acquiring an additional 61,090 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 2.5 %

CHD stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.01. 2,658,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,903. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $108.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.14.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $908,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

