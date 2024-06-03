Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $113.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.69. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

