Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. United Community Bank grew its stake in Chevron by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 8,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 55,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.88. 2,969,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,062,819. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $292.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.