Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Short Interest Up 14.9% in May

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,930,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 12,990,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,286,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $12,091,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 873,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,630,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,117,000 after acquiring an additional 809,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chegg by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,084,000 after acquiring an additional 750,677 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Chegg to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Chegg Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,279,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.50 million, a P/E ratio of -20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. Chegg has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $174.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

