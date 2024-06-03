Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT) Major Shareholder Sells $1,590,000.00 in Stock

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Xiaolin Tang sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ CTNT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.72. 3,521,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $12.90 million and a PE ratio of -81.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $14.76.
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%.
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.
