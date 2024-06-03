Cheelee (CHEEL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.46 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Cheelee has a total market capitalization of $392.94 million and $5.46 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cheelee has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Cheelee token can now be purchased for approximately $20.31 or 0.00029674 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cheelee Token Profile

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 20.32757788 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $4,916,633.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

