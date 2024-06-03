Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th.

CHKP stock opened at $150.50 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $121.85 and a twelve month high of $168.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 39,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

