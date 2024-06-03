Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $61,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $286.57. 95,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.36.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

