Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Raised by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Charter Communications worth $124,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $16,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $2.51 on Monday, reaching $284.61. 277,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,207. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.36.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

