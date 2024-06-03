Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Short Interest Update

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 542,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.31. Cerus has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cerus from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Activity at Cerus

In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 62,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $128,368.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,244,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,477.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 62,315 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $128,368.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,244,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,477.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 20,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $41,650.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 490,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,058.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,516 shares of company stock worth $372,912. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 4.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,696,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 114,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cerus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the first quarter worth $566,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 202.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 38,663 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after acquiring an additional 113,292 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

