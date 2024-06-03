Centene (NYSE:CNC) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.93.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

