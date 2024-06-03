Centene (NYSE:CNC) Rating Increased to Hold at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Get Centene alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Centene

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64. Centene has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Centene by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 20.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 146.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 11.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 6.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.