CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Short Interest Update

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 316,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $257,425 in the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth about $201,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,037,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CECO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ:CECO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. 356,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

