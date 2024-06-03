Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 954,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.78. 237,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,896. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $212.50 and a 1-year high of $344.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.75 and its 200-day moving average is $298.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

