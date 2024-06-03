Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Robert F. Hall Sells 34,631 Shares

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 34,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total transaction of C$324,146.16.

Shares of CAS traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.71. The company had a trading volume of 45,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.51. Cascades Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.10 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$977.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

CAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.83.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

