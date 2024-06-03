Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading 2.8% Higher

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 10,664,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 30,597,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

