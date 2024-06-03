CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

CDNA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded CareDx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

CareDx Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CDNA opened at $13.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.51. CareDx has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $17.03.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

