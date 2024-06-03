Cardano (ADA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $301.80 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion and approximately $301.80 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.19 or 0.05463355 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00051585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00017389 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,925,434,173 coins and its circulating supply is 35,707,288,761 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

