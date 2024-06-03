Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 518,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 355,881 shares.The stock last traded at $25.97 and had previously closed at $25.58.

Separately, JMP Securities cut Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 38.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 84.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 69,265 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

