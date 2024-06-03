Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.58.

CWB stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 403,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,011. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$23.21 and a 52-week high of C$31.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.02. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of C$289.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5933775 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. Also, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

