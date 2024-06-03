Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$144.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTC.A. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$136.04 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$126.25 and a 1-year high of C$189.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$135.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$139.10.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

