Canadian Natural Resources Stock to Split on Tuesday, June 11th (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 11th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 11th.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ opened at $76.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.777 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

