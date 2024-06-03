Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$69.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CM. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$69.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM stock opened at C$67.58 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$47.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.35.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of C$6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

