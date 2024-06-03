Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

NYSE:CANF opened at $2.36 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 154,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.36% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

