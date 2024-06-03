Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,444 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Shopify by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,337,397. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.