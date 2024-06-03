Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 5,002,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,951 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,054,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DDS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total transaction of $205,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:DDS traded down $13.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $434.04. 28,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.12. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.39 and a twelve month high of $476.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.69 by $1.40. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

