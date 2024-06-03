Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 327.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,423 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.06% of Methanex worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Methanex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,018,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 40.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of MEOH stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 34,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,197. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

