Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 12,877 OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,877 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.08% of OSI Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,958,000 after buying an additional 49,634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OSI Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 369,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 285,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $5,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,898,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $41,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $5,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,898,946.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,523 shares of company stock worth $9,550,257. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.13. The company had a trading volume of 73,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,710. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.04 and a fifty-two week high of $145.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.