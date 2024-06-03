Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 65,924 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 250.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,924 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDUS. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 166,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,032. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $637.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.39. Fidus Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.25%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

