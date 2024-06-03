Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 12,490 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $40.96. 187,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

