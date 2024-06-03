Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Pool by 96.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $357.62. 65,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,868. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $308.45 and a 12-month high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

