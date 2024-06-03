Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.06% of Calix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALX. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Calix by 516.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth $26,483,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Calix by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,074,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,240,000 after purchasing an additional 554,003 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth $18,165,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth $17,131,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Stock Up 0.6 %

CALX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 167,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.84 and a beta of 1.75. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

