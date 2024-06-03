Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000. Air Lease makes up about 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Air Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,341.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $482,745.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $482,745.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,081.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $530,496.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Lease Stock Performance

AL stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.38. 59,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

