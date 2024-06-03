Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $4.47 Million in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,000. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $390,438,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after acquiring an additional 364,021 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 910.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 232,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 209,691 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 306,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,303,000 after acquiring an additional 142,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,250,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

ALNY stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.73. The company had a trading volume of 256,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,649. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $218.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.