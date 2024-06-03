Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $4.47 Million in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,000. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $390,438,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after acquiring an additional 364,021 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 910.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 232,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 209,691 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 306,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,303,000 after acquiring an additional 142,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,250,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.19.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %
ALNY stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.73. The company had a trading volume of 256,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,649. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $218.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.40.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
