Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $3.53 Million in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000. Spectrum Brands comprises about 0.3% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

SPB stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,271. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.27 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The business had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

