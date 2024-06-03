Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $2.82 Million in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 403 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR traded up $74.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7,754.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7,696.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,306.60. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $99.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

