Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $2.72 Million in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.14% of Veracyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,655,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,606,000 after buying an additional 62,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,372,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after purchasing an additional 161,073 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,415,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 183,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Veracyte by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 270,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCYT stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $21.35. 175,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,403. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $717,156.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

