Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 113.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,889 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,811 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.05% of Old National Bancorp worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 57.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ONB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 299,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,171. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

