Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 938.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 0.9% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 56,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.87.

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PH stock traded down $19.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $512.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,782. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $334.09 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.12. The company has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

