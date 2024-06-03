Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,409 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,792,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,565,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,012,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,752 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,918,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,368,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Radian Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 125,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,578. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,660.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,210.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

