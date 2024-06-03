Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 40,570 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Teck Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.96. 717,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

