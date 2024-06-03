Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 19,071 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 309.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.23% of Olympic Steel worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZEUS traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,832. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $526.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.80 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.

About Olympic Steel

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

