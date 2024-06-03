Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Insight Enterprises comprises 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.09% of Insight Enterprises worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In related news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,205,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at $675,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NSIT traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $212.44.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSIT

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.